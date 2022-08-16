Mayor Lisa Hackett reported the city had received its second and final disbursement of its state and local COVID fiscal recovery funds at the Shirley City Council meeting on Aug. 8.
She said the funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Alderman David Cook asked for a list of how the funds can be used. Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Worthing will provide the council with a copy of the fund uses and guidelines.
Cook said he had met with a representative of Shine Solar after the council previously discussed the possibility of “going solar,” he said. The representative will provide cost estimates for what it would cost the city to do so.
Hackett said that the city had held its first meeting regarding the 2024 Eclipse in Van Buren County. She reported that the city had put down a deposit to secure its port-o-potties wit Bonds Septic and Portable toilets for the event. She said that Heath Jones and Clayton Borecky had agreed to aid with providing law enforcement. She encouraged council members to get their solar glasses ordered.
The mayor said that Fairfield Bay already had their solar glasses ordered.
Hackett reported that the scheduled road work was now completed. She said that some ditch work will still need to be done on John Henry Road.
The mayor reminded everyone this year’s Rumble of the River is scheduled for Aug. 19-21.
Hackett addressed some residents concerns regarding lunches at the senior center. She said that following discussion of the topic at the council’s July meeting, several attendees “were quite upset” because they thought she was insinuating the lunch crowd at the senior center wasn’t clearing tables and taking out the trash when they were finished eating.
She was talking about the guidelines at the senior center that require these actions to be done but said she “in no way” meant to imply that they weren’t being done.
The Shirley City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. All council meetings are open to the public.
