Sydney Moore, Shirley High School track coach, announced the following results of the junior high district track meet in Mountain Home on April 17.
Theo Enns, fourth in the 400 Meter Dash and fourth in the 1600.
Waylon Pagett, fifth in the 1600.
Tristan Henderson, eighth in the 1600.
Wayde Crawford, second in the Discus third in Shot Put.
Henderson, Pagett, Enns and Crawford, fourth in the 4x100.
Jaysha Boyd, sixth in the 100 meter dash.
Mya Sigler, eighth in the 200 meter dash, third in Discus.
Destiny Holt, fourth in the 400 meter dash, fifth in the 800 meter run.
Sara Bradbury, sixth in the 400 meter dash.
