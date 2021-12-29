Shop with a Cop so of course the cops were there. They go there early, hanging out in the Community Room at First Baptist off the highway. Cars were parked out front in line, representing all the different departments, police agencies from across the county, sheriff’s department, state agencies including Game and Fish and State Police.
They waited in small groups, talking, hanging out. Handshakes, “Good to see you again!” kind of thing.
The families started arriving. The children excited, maybe a little nervous. Smiles and wide eyes, some hanging close to Mom, some ready to get out there and ride in one of the cars lined up out front. They were going to shop with a cop. Tables are set up in the room and pizza and cold drinks are served. The Literacy Council had a table on one side, books, grab one if you see something you’d like.
Soon enough the pizzas are done and it’s time to meet your Cop. Names are called out, sharp creases are introduced to smiling eyes, “Nice to meet you!” and conversation.
Then it’s in motion. Out in the parking lot, seatbelts latched, doors shut, “You ready?” and on the way up 65 in a long line, blue lights, blue lights and blue lights, siren, sirens, it’s loud, it’s big, it’s every law enforcement agency in Van Buren County out Christmas shopping.
Shop With a Cop Organizer Tasha DeShazo said it was 3 minutes and 55 seconds “of pure joy for me to see” as the caravan made it down the highway.
Up in front of Walmart and they were waiting. Some employees out by the highway, waving, welcoming that long line, the rest at the building. No mistake something big was going on. Fur-trimmed Santa suit and more smiles. “Hi! Merry Christmas!” and now into the store, shopping carts, checking the list, “This? What about this?”
Cookies and cold drinks courtesy of the store manager Roxanne.
Seventy children in all, 55 pizzas donated from Pizza Hut. On top of that 10 elderly families received Christmas meal support.
The 10 meals “Were not part of our norm, but some families really needed it,” DeShazo stated.
Support for Shop With a Cop came from cash donations as well as proceeds from the Bass Tournament earlier in the year along with Softball Tournament revenue.
Additional support from:
Frank’s Hickory House
First Service Bank
CAF America Cyber Grants
Douglas & Kathleen Krahn
County Fair Donations
Archy Fork Car Club
Walmart Grant
Clinton Funeral Service
Roller McNutt
United Transmission
Petit Jean Electric
City Tele-con
McCormac family
St. Jude Church
Modern Woodmen
Vank of the Ozarks
David and Heather McGowan
Casey’s
Western Sizzlin’
“And everyone who bought tickets”
