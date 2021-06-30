CLINTON — Shop With a Cop, the community charity program which provides a Christmas shopping trip to children and families in need, reports the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting needed donations for 2021.
The charity normally has $25,000 to $30,000 on hand for its pre-Christmas shopping trip with area children, but was not able to realize that amount for 2020, with 2021 looking, at this stage, equally lean.
For 2020 the charity was only able to raise $20,000. Currently the 2021 mid-year fund balance is $10,000.
Yearly, just before Christmas, area law enforcement meets at Clinton’s First Baptist Church where officers are assigned children to ride with them to the Clinton Walmart. What follows is a long line of police cars, lights and sirens on, on Highway 65 as the shopping trip commences. Once at Walmart, and typically after being greeted by Santa Claus, the officer takes “their” child shopping inside the store.
For area families in need this is an important event, coupled with the opportunity for law enforcement to engage in community outreach.
Spokesperson Tasha DeShazo said the impact comes from two points, the first being businesses being hit with reduced revenue due to the pandemic, coupled with event participation also suffering for the same reason.
The charity’s most recent fund-raiser was the Softball Tournament at Archey Fest. This year the winning team donated its $275 prize money back to the charity. Its next fund-raiser is the Shop with a Cop Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Golf Club Oct. 2.
Donations are being accepted at Shop With A Cop, PO Box 451, Clinton, AR 72031 with electronic funds through PayPal also being accepted. Information contact Tasha DeShazo 501-253-2433 or shopwitha copvbc@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.