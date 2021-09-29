On Friday night with one third of the roster depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines the Clinton football team put on an outstanding performance on the road defeating Central Arkansas Christian 50-20. A week after turning the ball over four times and losing at Dardanelle the Yellowjackets committed only one turnover and dominated on the ground rolling up 526 yards of total offense in the win. Sophomore Zane Widner led the way with 188-yards on only 10 carries and four touchdowns as well as 2 2-point conversions and Junior quarterback Harley Tobin played a great all-around game running for 68-yards and passing for 144 more. Landon Rose led the defense with six tackles. Tremendous credit must be given to the coaching staff for getting the team ready in just one week with so many players out and to the players themselves some of whom played new positions or played more minutes than they have played all season. Some first team players were moved to new positions several second team players became starters for the first time, but all played with great energy and enthusiasm.
The opening night of the conference season was played in front of a large crowd in almost perfect football weather at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock with temperatures dropping down into the 60s before the end of the game. Each team would exchange punts before CAC’s Isaac Rhine would cap off a 72-yard Mustang drive with an 11-yard run to put CAC up early 7-0 in the first quarter. On Clinton’s next possession the Yellowjackets turned the ball over on fumble, but the Jackets defense responded forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs at the Clinton 37-yard line. The Yellowjackets and Widner then went to work as Widner would score on big runs on the next two Jacket possessions. Widner’s first touchdown came on a powerful 50-yard run followed by a 55-yard run on the last play of the first quarter to give Clinton a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter Joe Hudson’s defense forced a CAC fumble and stopped the Mustangs on fourth down and short at the 49-yard line setting up the Yellowjackets in great field possession. Widner would score his third touchdown of the game on a 26-yard run and Nick Epley’s 2-point conversion would put the Jackets up 22-7 with 2:41 left in the first half. CAC answered quickly on a touchdown of their own on a nifty 53-yard scramble by quarterback Trey Williams to cut the Clinton lead to 22-14 with just 1:30 left in the first half but the Yellowjackets were not done yet. Quarterback Harley Tobin move the Jackets down the field to the Mustangs 19-yard line with just 26 seconds left in the half. Tobin then hit Senior Brody Emberton on 19-yard touchdown pass on third down for the score. Emberton caught the ball at the 10-yard line and broke a tackle to get into the endzone, Tobin then hit Widner on the 2-point conversion and Clinton went into the half up 30-14 and CAC would not get any closer the rest of the game.
Clinton got the ball first to open the second half and immediately went for the knockout punch. The Yellowjackets began the drive at their own 40-yard line and would move to the CAC 19-yard line when Tobin passed to Widner who made an incredible catch for his fourth touchdown of the game. Tobin hit Widner in the back of the end zone, Widner went up with a CAC defender for the pass and wrestled the ball away for the catch. The Jackets now led 36-14 and would score on their next two possessions and five straight possessions going back to the second quarter. Epley scored on a 9-yard run with 4:57 left in the 3rd quarter and Sophomore Dylan Jones would score his first varsity touchdown of his career on a 3-yard run set up by his own long run on the proceeding play. CAC would get their only points of the 2nd half on Rine’s second touchdown of the night making the final score Clinton 50 CAC 20.
The win now improves Clinton’s record to 2-2 on the season and more importantly they are 1-0 in conference play. With the win the Yellowjackets now lead the all-time series with CAC 6-3 and the Jackets are now 2-1 in games played at Mustang Mountain. The win on Friday night was the 130th of head coach Chris Dufrene’s career all at Clinton. The Yellowjackets return home next Friday night as they host Batesville Southside. The 1970 Clinton Yellowjacket football team which went undefeated in winning the conference championship and playing the schools first playoff game will be honored along with a ceremony honoring former Yellowjacket player Sherman Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.