May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and The CALL in Van Buren County is holding its second annual “Craws for The CALL” Crawfish and Shrimp Boil Fundraiser and Bake Sale on Saturday, May 14 in the Goode’s Cash Saver parking lot at 129 Bone Street in Clinton.
Prices will be $12 for a box stuffed full of crawfish and $20 for a half pound of shrimp. Both boxes will include smoked sausage, corn, potatoes and a drink. The fundraiser will be grab-and-go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the food is gone. “Last year, many wanted shrimp, and we ran out early,” James Tucker with The CALL said. “this year, we hope to have enough crawfish and shrimp to last the day, but you never know. Come early, and come hungry!”
The event also includes a bake sale with homemade goods from local bakers. Anyone who would like to donate baked items for the sale can call or text 501-612-2773 or email vanburencounty@The CALLinArkansas.org.
The CALL in Van Buren County is grateful for the support of local bakers and Goode’s Cash Saver.
“We are so thankful for our volunteer bakers from the community and for Goode’s Cash Saver’s sponsorship,” Kristen Tucker with The CALL in Van Buren County said. “We couldn’t do ministry without their support. The money raised will help kids and youth in foster care right here in our county.”
“The CALL is doing a great work for kids in need in our community and for the families who care for them,” Steve Goode with Goode’s Cash Saver said. “Our team is grateful to sponsor The CALL’s efforts. We hope this crawfish and shrimp boil fundraiser will provide the resources they need to continue to serve and love on children in foster care in Van Buren County, and we hope others will join us and answer The CALL to serve the need here.”
The CALL relies on this support, as they receive no government funds and their work is entirely funded by church missions partners, business sponsorships and individual donors. “God is working through the people of Van Buren County,” Support Center Coordinator Morgan Antie said. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our ministry to children and youth in foster care has been ongoing and will be even greater with the opening of our new support center next week. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy great food for an even greater cause!”
A ribbon cutting and open house will be held for the new support center on Thursday, May 19 at noon at their location at 268 Main Street. To ask questions or find out more about how to get involved in foster care, call or text 501-612-2773 or email vanburencounty@TheCALLinArkansas.org. Financial support can also be mailed to The CALL, PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
[May is Foster Care Awareness month in Arkansas. – ed.]
