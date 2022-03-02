So last week the conversation in this space was about the coming normal. Oh witty me! I even came up with a joke about a public health groundhog and the winding down of the COVID pandemic.
And within a few days of typing that Russia invaded Ukraine and now we have all that going on, upending normal. Unsurprisingly, energy prices, gasoline namely, have gone up and things being what they are we can expect other things, which require energy to be made, will go up as well.
So yeah, update on the new normal, update to last week’s insight: Everything’s different.
And now, some advice: One of the biggest events in my life was when my heart stopped working in August 2007. I’ve told the story here before, but the short version is: There I was, seated at my desk, hero of commerce, then there I was, coming to in an ambulance. In between those two points people did CPR and EMTs used paddles to get me back running again.
It was one of those days you always remember – and the parts of which I was conscious, yes, remembered.
And within a few days the doctors, having studied my situation, made the decision to put a pacemaker/defibrillator in me. It sit there as I type this, just above my left collarbone. If the pacemaker part becomes overwhelmed with its assigned task of beating my heart, the other part of the machine, the defibrillator, the built-in paddles, shocks my heart, essentially rebooting me.
In August 2007 it took me a lot more words to describe all that, but at this point it’s just part of my life.
And this whole event is winding down in August 2007, I’d been in the hospital for four days, the device was in, I was apparently going to live, and the doctor, as doctors do with people in hospitals, came by to check on me. We talked. I asked him why, what went wrong, so that my heart failed me?
He shrugged.
And at that moment I understood everything. No joke, it was one of those rare moments of insight which extended well past both the topic at hand and the moment.
It didn’t matter, the shrug told me, why my heart did what it did. The ambulance unloaded some hero of commerce in the emergency room and it was up to the doc to deal with what was before him. Said hero had a heart not working right, it was time to do doc stuff and fix the hero up.
If something has happened, it has happened. Whatever, just deal with what’s in front of you and move on.
To be clear: I see the same things as you, hear the same stories as you, coming out of Ukraine. Burning wreckage, people who didn’t deserve any of this caught in the crossfire, it’s tragic. Period. Tragic. But the why of it doesn’t matter, only dealing with the outcome.
When we were kids, and there were nuclear fallout drills, they didn’t bother showing us how to disarm a nuclear weapon. That was for better trained and prepared people than we were. It was just up to us to hunker down and be as much out of the way of what was coming as we could be.
“Why?” Dunno’, sometimes bombs fall, just shrug and deal with it.
I’ve been praying a lot more.
