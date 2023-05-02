Sydney Moore, Shirley High School track coach, announced the following results of the senior high district track meet on April 24 in Mountain Home.
- Kylie Lasiter, first in Shot Put and third in Discus.
- Addie Overturff, third in the Long Jump, second in the Mile, fifth in the 100m, third in the 100m hurdles and third in the 4x1.
- Abigail Hensley, second 800m dash, third in the 4x1.
- Akayla Rocha, fourth in Discus, third in the 4x1.
- Mya Sigler, third in the 4x1, fifth in the 400m.
- Arick Newell, second in Shot Put and second in Discus.
- Hunter Bradford, third in Shot Put.
- Wayde Crawford, sixth Shotput and fourth in Discus.
- Tyler Spencer, fifth Long Jump, fourth 200 Meter Dash, fourth 1600m dash, second in the 4x4 and third in the 4x1.
- Tayler Spencer, sixth Triple Jump, sixth 800m Dash, first 400m Dash, second in the 4x4 and third in the 4x1.
- Cobin Baker, sixth in the 1600m, 2 in the 4x4 and third in the 4x1.
- Hogan Little, sixth in the Long Jump, second in the 4x4 and third in the 4x1.
Statebound
- The 4x4 team (Hogan, Tayler, Tyler, Cobin).
- Tayler in the 400.
- Arick in Discus and Shotput.
- Kylie in Shotput.
- Addie in the Mile.
- Abigail in the 800.
