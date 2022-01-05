My name is Jackie Sikes and I am running for Mayor of Fairfield Bay in the 2022 November General Election.
I have previously stated my intention to hold this elected office on social media through a Page called “I Believe in the Bay.” I have been holding “meet and greets” at our local restaurants, parks, gas stations, etc. for the last few months.
Why have I done this? I believe that being a public servant one must first know the citizens, on a one-to-one basis. I believe that communication is the key to understanding what your needs are and how we can work together for our community. I want to know what your vision is for our future. I enjoy getting to know you. Learning from our mistakes, and thinking outside of the box will keep us moving forward.
I’m a firm believer in agreeing to disagree while still treating each other with respect and honesty.
I have a proven history of serving my community in a variety of capacities. I have served on the Van Buren County Quorum Court, I was the chairman of The Dirty Farmers Community Market, The Greater Good Café and The Greater Good Retreat. I’m currently the chairman of We Love Van Buren County, Chairman of Uncommon Communities for the county, co-chairman for Moving Fairfield Bay Forward, Treasurer for Women with a Purpose, and I am a weekly contributor to the Van Buren County Democrat with my column, “Giving Matters.” I am also the Executive Director of the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. I have a true passion for serving my community and I am eager for the opportunity to serve as Mayor of Fairfield Bay.
I Believe in treating everyone with kindness, fairness, and respect. I have had many years of working with a wide variety of people and personalities.
I never shy away from a challenge and I am truly blessed to have a husband, Sean Sikes, in my corner always supporting and encouraging me in this journey we call life. I Believe in the Bay, I Believe in you, and I would appreciate your support and your vote in November. Call 501-253-4716 for more information or to set up a meet and greet. I look forward to the visit. Together we can make great things happen.
