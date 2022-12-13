Jackie Sikes narrowly defeated Daniel Feuer in the runoff election for Fairfield Bay mayor.
Sikes won by a margin of eight votes garnering 396 to Feuer’s 388, according to the final, unofficial results posted by the Van Buren County Clerk.
“I am honored and humbled to accept the responsibilities of being the next mayor of Fairfield Bay,” Sikes told the Van Buren County Democrat. “I am also excited to begin working with everyone, the resort, the chamber, the city employees and all of our citizens for the betterment of our community.”
Sikes said unifying the community will be one of her top priorities as mayor.
“The runoff election was very close. This is a very good indication of just how divided our community has become,” she said. “My first priority is to bring our community back together again, all moving in the same direction for everyone who lives, works and plays in the Bay. Great strength lies in our unity not in our numbers. I believe in us.”
