The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office activated a Silver Alert on Sunday for Terry Anderson.
Anderson — a 67-year-old white man who authorities described as 6 feet tall with fair complexion, hazel eyes and bald, weighing around 235 pounds — was “last known to be at 1254 Industrial Park Road,” according to the alert. He lives in Heber Springs.
It was unknown what clothes he was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts was asked to call the CCSO at 501-362-8291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.