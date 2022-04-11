Because man’s first parents sinned, the veil of sin and death (Isaiah 25:7) covered the world. The sin nature was passed down. Death reigned. “Man cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down” (Job 14:2). God judged Adam and Eve but promised them salvation from the consequences of their disobedience. He didn’t give up on His offspring but promised One that would deliver from death.
When Jesus came and gave His life so that we don’t have to pay for our sins, a new day began. Not only did He die, He rose in power and glory. As the guilt of sin is removed, joy fills the heart and life. Tears turn to laughter. Prisoners are freed to walk in righteousness. Shame is removed. Broken hearts are healed and mourning is replaced with praises. Sickness and disease are healed.
Death brought by sin is now temporary for the saved. Believers pass from death to eternal life because Jesus rose from the grave with power over death and gives life to those who accept salvation in Him. “Because I live, ye shall live also” (John 14:19). Adam bequeathed death to us, but life is our inheritance in Christ. “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:22). If He hadn’t risen, we would still be in sin and under the curse of death.
The psalmist can say, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” (Psalm 23:4) because he knows the One who has power over sin and death. Since Resurrection morning a man can say, “To me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
When a person believes the message of Christ, repents and confesses Christ, water baptism is administered. He is buried with Christ and raised to start new life in Him. “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4).
Paul was converted by our risen Lord and anointed to preach the faith he once brutally persecuted. In his writing to believers, he described the downward tendency of the flesh to yield to the temptation of sin, saying, “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)? He answered that question with the name of Jesus.
Resurrection power is experienced in a life of holiness, peace and joy on earth and will continue eternally in Heaven with the Father and His Son who conquered sin and death so that “whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Life is so graciously given by God!
When Jesus was nailed to the cross, everything that was against me was nailed to that cross. When He was buried, I died. When He rose, I rose a born-again believer. His tomb is empty and will be eternally. So will mine! O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?
