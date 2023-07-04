The Van Buren County 4-H O-Rama provides 4-H youth participants the opportunity to display their public speaking, illustrated demonstration skills in a fun and competitive environment.
The 2023 Ozark District 4-H O-Rama was conducted recently in Clarksville at the University of the Ozarks. Landon Gatliff from the Scotland “Great Scotts 4-H Club” was the winner in Public Speaking-Senior Division. Landon plans to compete in the Arkansas State 4-H O-Rama that will be held at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in July.
