When we are young we often have a favorite stuffed animal or blanket that we sleep with, drag around, and love on until they wear out or we grow out of the need to constantly have them by our side. Pearl is a stuffed animal, an elephant, that one of my grandchildren has had with them for a long time. There was Blueberry the bunny for another grandchild, Prentzel the giraffe for my son, Kiki, a small pink silk blanket, for the daughter, and my personal favorite was a pink poodle. Our little friends or in some cases, a blanket offers comfort to a young child when their words and thoughts haven’t matured enough to assist them in dealing with life and growing up.
As we mature this object of security can manifest itself into other things like a lucky penny, a worry stone, a rabbit’s foot, or I carry a rosary (throwback to my Catholic upbringing) that we have with us. So no matter what our age, many of us find comfort in these objects but I have also come to realize that prayer offers the same comfort as these objects. While you may not be able to cuddle with a prayer or wrap yourself up in prayer as you do with a blanket, prayer still can bring about that calm, and comfort that we should seek, and need daily.
During one very difficult time in my oldest daughter’s life, I bought her some pink silk, just a half yard of pink silk, just like the silky blanket that she called her Kiki when she was little. I gave it to her to remind her of the comfort that kiki offered her when she was little. Along with plenty of prayers for her, that simple object brought a smile to her face and gave her something to hold onto when she prayed for the strength to conquer the challenges that she was facing. “When we are sad...it can be comforting to cling to familiar objects, to things that don’t change.” Unknown.
This week’s kindness challenge is to think back to something in your past, some object, that brought you comfort then replace it with something more suited to your life now. Use this object as a daily reminder that there is one thing that will never change and that is the power of prayer. That object will stay the same even after years of wear and tear that pink poodle is still a pink poodle regardless if the fur is dirty and worn and one ear is barely hanging on and who knows where or when the pretty pink ribbon disappeared. Your prayers can change but the power of those prayers will not. My rosary itself is a symbol of prayer, it doesn’t change nor will my belief that my prayers will be heard.
“I used to believe that prayer changes things, but now I know that prayer changes us, and we change things.” Mother Teresa. When I’m having an exceptionally difficult day I often think how great it would be to go back to that age where hugging Pearl would make things better. So simple. Then I realize that I can still get that instant gratification and comfort just by taking a moment to talk to God, to pray. In times of great stress or sadness, the rosary comes out. I may not have that original pink poodle anymore, but I do have one that was given to me years ago as a replacement, and just looking at that pink poodle gives me joy and a reason to smile. Remembering all the difficult times that poodle helped me overcome makes me grateful that God granted me the strength to go on. My poodle was the concrete object that my younger self needed until I mastered the act of daily prayer.
