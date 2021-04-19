Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill (SB) 622 into law on Wednesday, putting into the state’s legal code a slimmed-down version of his long-awaited hate crimes bill.
As previously reported by the Log Cabin, SB622 falls short of the governor’s original ambitions to pass a bulky and expansive hate crimes bill and doesn’t even mention the term “hate crime” in the bill language. Additionally, SB622 lacks a specific list of protected groups of people, a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats in the State Legislature.
In August of 2020, the governor laid out his vision for his proposed hate crimes bill in a special event at the State Capitol. Attended by members of the public, business leaders and legislators on both sides of the aisle, the governor spoke on the importance of passing hate crimes legislation in Arkansas, one of only three states which lacked a hate crimes provision in state legal code.
“Why is this important?” the governor asked the assembled audience. “Because Arkansas needs to join the vast majority of states who have passed similar legislation. [The state government] needs to say clearly that Arkansas will not tolerate violence against anyone because of their race, religion or who they are.”
For all the areas where SB622 fell short of original expectations, the bill does ensure the delayed release of defendants who were found guilty of targeting a victim of a violent crime due their association or membership with a “recognizable and identifiable group or class who share mental, physical, biological, cultural, political or religious beliefs or characteristics,” per the bill’s language. Defendants found guilty of violating the new legal code will have to serve at least 80 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Additionally, the bill’s language allows for the creation of a database of offenders who have committed crimes that require they serve at least 80 percent of their term, a tenet of the original hate crimes legislation the governor wanted passed.
Despite his misgivings about the fact SB622 wasn’t what he envisioned when introducing the priority last August, the governor told the Log Cabin he still supported the slimmed-down bill he would eventually sign into law on Wednesday.
“I am very appreciative of the work of key legislative leaders in crafting a new bill that makes it clear that Arkansas will increase the prison time for anyone targeting another for a violent crime because of their race or other characteristic,” the governor said to the Log Cabin in a statement earlier this month. “While this is not the bill that I had envisioned at the beginning of the session, it is a significant step forward in giving assurance that we are a state that values the diversity of our country. I particularly am grateful for the work of the Speaker and Pro Tem who have come together to provide a path to get this important bill filed and [passed].”
Like other laws passed during the 93rd General Assembly, SB622 will become law 90 days after the extended recess of the assembly begins, likely on April 30.
The committees that make up the 93rd General Assembly have been just as busy as the actual House and Senate floors at the State Capitol. One bill of note which passed out of Committee on Wednesday is House Joint Resolution (HJR) 1005, a constitutional amendment which, if approved by both chambers of the legislature, Arkansans will have to vote on in the next general election.
HJR1005, sponsored by State Rep. David Ray and a host of other representatives and senators, would raise the threshold of the approval of constitutional amendments by voters from a simple majority to one which requires at least 60 percent of support from Arkansans who vote around the state.
At Wednesday’s committee meeting about HJR1005, the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee prioritized Ray’s proposed joint resolution over two other resolutions which were brought before the committee, one which would have paved the way for the eventual repeal of the state’s personal property tax. HJR1005 passed the full house by a 74-18 vote on Thursday.
Another bill of interest to come out of committee was SB632. Passed out of the Joint Energy Committee on Monday and the Senate by a 32-2 vote on Tuesday, State Sen. Mark Johnson’s SB632 sets a program in place to allow the state to easily receive potential federal funding to build infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles, namely the construction and installation of charging stations.
Johnson, the owner of an electric vehicle himself, told the committee on Monday that he has noticed that maps in the navigation system of his electric car avoid driving through Arkansas due to the lack of charging stations for electric vehicles.
With a potential expansive federal infrastructure program on the horizon, Johnson said the state needed to be prepared to accept funding for the building of electric vehicle infrastructure and described SB632 as a “catcher’s mitt” for any federal funding the state may receive in the future. On Thursday’s vote in the House, SB632 passed by a 73-13 vote.
For more on the 93rd General Assembly, including the passage of HB1671, which allows student athletes to use their likeness to gain money, read Log Cabin Sports Editor Andy Robertson’s column.
