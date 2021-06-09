The first weekend in June is always a monumental day for the town of Shirley. This is the weekend set aside each year for the town’s homecoming celebration. The origins of the event would make for a great article, I am sure, but that is for another time. Not being a native “Shirlinian,” the event holds a different meaning for me I suppose. Especially when you compare it with that of those who have lived here their whole lives.
I tend to get lost in the small town charm of it all. I grew up in a much larger city, not the place people really “put down roots” or homestead. The vibe is quite different in metropolitan areas. I can’t imagine a celebration like this working in a place like that. Shirley is a unique place with a unique history and for a city boy, small town living kind of grows on you after a while.
The annual event would not be complete without the homecoming parade. The parade route is relatively short. Beginning at the Shirley school it winds its way around our home and concludes in downtown Shirley. This past weekend I found myself lost in conversation about the parade with some clown. No, like a literal clown. We talked about the parade and how it might be the only one like it left. The words of a clown can really make you think.
We began discussing small town traditions and how they slowly die with the town. We wondered together about the next generation of people – Will they carry on the traditions? Small town traditions like this one, is what makes the places we live feel more like home. Small town traditions bring the town alive, create excitement, and give you a sense of pride and belonging. If just for a moment it feels like you have always been here.
Shortly after our conversation I found myself afloat with Mayor Hackett, Missy Worthing, and Margaret Earnheart. We brought up the tail end of the parade. Along the route the Mayor shared a little background of the parade and the floats we had assembled for the day. As we made our way down the hill and into downtown, I remembered why this annual event is so special.
The downtown streets were lined with families with kids, people up and down mainstreet lining the sidewalks. As we made the turn the city community center was filled with people. Lisa would point out kids she remembers being kids now having kids of their own. The town really comes out to celebrate this day. Things that are missing from most small towns I suppose.
There was a special kind of energy in the air this year. Maybe this year felt more special because it feels like we were celebrating a post pandemic “freedom” of sorts. Maybe because it was homecoming. Seeing the streets of downtown Shirley made me see what the town used to be and alos what it can be. Small town community events and the people they celebrate are what make this place so special.
Events like this one could not happen if it wasn’t for all the people working behind the scenes to make sure they happen. Mayor Hackett works tirelessly ensuring the town looks its best this time for homecoming. She probably does a lot more than we will ever know. She is a special kind of lady. The more I get to know her the more I understand why this place is such a special place to live. Surrounded by other volunteers, support from the County and many others the event truly recognizes what community is all about.
