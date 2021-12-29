We had Christmas at my son’s house this year, he and his wife hosting.
This is the first opportunity I’ve ever had to be able to type that and it was, is, a fantastic thing to type. Too many details here would be missing the point. He’s married, their daughter, our granddaughter, less than a year old, his son from a previous union in grade school.
Everybody was there, they had us all over, her family and his. It was late morning and we had a nice meal, then presents in the living room. They were careful hosts (“More coffee Dad?”) but relaxed. Everybody had a great time.
And it wasn’t, and here’s where I’m going with this, a great time because we had fun and laughed a lot. We did, and who doesn’t enjoy fun and laughter, but because my son and his wife hosted us for Christmas.
My wife and I had gotten granddaughter a wheeled sit-on-and-push toy and some assembly was required. After the unwrapping son went out to the garage, got a couple hand tools and put the thing together. I came around behind him as the project started. Ol’ Dad is a veteran of several Christmas toy assemblies and, you know, ready to share his experience and … no help was needed. Screws went into holes aligned with axles and wheels, handles turned, snaps and clicks and a few minutes later it was ready to go. (Wife handled applying the decals/stickers in true teamwork fashion.) All I had to do was drink coffee and stay out of the way.
No help was needed.
Perfect.
Ah you know, you raise a child, you watch them grow through the process, put up with the things you had to put up with in your own process. One day you’re teaching how to tie shoes, the next you’re in their living room and the device is assembled while you watch.
It’s what you want; it’s what you were angling for all this time. It’s perfect.
That night with Mom on a phone call. She was at my brother’s home in Pennsylvania. I told her about it, about her grandson and his wife hosting us. I didn’t go into any great details, certainly no story about an assembled toy, and yet Mom got it right away.
“Great,” she said. “Perfect.”
It was a short conversation, festivities were swirling up there, but that was all she had to say. She understood and understood from a distance, something I’d just worked out in the past few hours, something she’d had to work out some however many years ago.
One minute you’re teaching them to tie shoes. The next no help is needed.
In time he’ll be on a (floating space) couch in one of his children’s living rooms and the assembly will take place without help. Laughter and the excited conversation as goes with presents and the wand will have been tossed – successfully.
I spoke with my son the next day, told him how much we enjoyed Christmas at their place, how much we appreciated the hospitality. He enjoyed it as well, he said, he and the wife were still talking about it.
I told him about sharing the joy of it with my Mom and how she understood right away.
“I’m proud of the man you’ve become,” I said.
