I am not going to pretend there has never been a time like this. That would be foolish. In the late 1700s some gathered together and rebelled against the status quo and a new nation was formed. A hundred years later hearty souls came to Arkansas river bottom land and began an arguably revolutionary act of hacking a life out.
Other events, other times, I recall the black-and-white recounting of racial strife in the late ’60s, there on the screen. Before that, before my time, in the late ’50s children being screamed at as they came to school.
Other events, great and small, we can all recall them, replay the broadcast in our mind, relive the conversation, the nervous jokes, the changing world, the steady drumbeat, the change, change was coming, be ready for change, here comes change. “Change,” always that word, “change.”
One of the more recent ones I recall is when a bomb went off at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in ’95. There was death, it was horrible. People, after that, talked about how maybe it was time to turn down the rhetoric, “all men are brothers,” that kind of thing. I probably wrote a column about that for the college paper not long after it happened. No doubt it was some Kumbya thing.
“Kumbya,” from the old spiritual, thought to be pigin english for “Come by here.”
“Oh Lord,” it went, “come by here.”
Maybe a year after the bombing I was on a panel regarding the press and national politics (“And we’ll have some college kid up there with you; he write columns”) and I asked some nationally ranked something from some party about the post-Murrah rhetoric being turned down.
“It didn’t last,” he replied.
He was right. Things got ugly, stained blue dresses and shrieking anger on the television screen as the national press went from the black and white to tabloid.
And this past week.
This one, it appears, is going to last. People, lots of people, have finally said “enough” and stood up. The protests have been everywhere and often huge.
We’re fortunate enough, we live in a part of the country where we don’t need to stand up per se. Our local law enforcement agencies practice community policing policies and nobody’s running around declaring war on neighborhoods and their inhabitants – and let’s be clear about that. ’Round these parts, the same land people hacked into something hundreds of years ago, we’ve got the good cops, the good police.
No joke, I’ve been out doing whatever it is I do and had blue lights in the rearview while I was out in the middle of nowhere and I wasn’t scared. I’ve gotten to know a lot of these cops, these deputies, these law enforcement professionals, and they’re the good guys.
Blue lights? Turn signal and pull over. No sweat.
At the same time, let’s not kid ourselves, if I didn’t know the people around here, and I was a black guy and those blue lights came on while I was out in the country, I’d be worried, scared even. Yeah yeah, I’d have no reason to worry, it turns out, but if I didn’t know that I wouldn’t know that.
And kids, it’s time to put an end to that world.
How it became that world? Who’s responsible for that world? Eh, who cares? No sense driving this bus using the rear view mirror. Let’s look ahead, steer this thing, and do what we have to do so nobody innocent has to fear blue lights.
Me? I’m taking a hard look at myself. Maybe (maybe) I gave a pass in the past to intemperate remarks, “those people” statements, that kind of thing. (After all, you got to get along, right?) That’s over. I never would tolerate that kind of stuff from my kid, and I’m not going to tolerate it from the rest of the world, from here on in. So help me.
Maybe, as someone who buys their ink by the barrel, this can be an opportunity to give voice to those who were otherwise passed over, the affairs of commerce and government being more important, or so I thought. And that’s a key point. No sense whatsoever in me white-splaining the this and the that. I have no idea what it is to fear blue lights when I’ve done nothing wrong. I’d rather hear from people who do understand that; I’d rather share their understanding with you guys.
I’ll try to be brave. A prayer service at the Van Buren County Courthouse last week, praying over the events of the week, had various social media goons claiming the “those people” or the other “those people” would be there to disrupt it. They weren’t; they didn’t. I was, and I prayed, and I pray that it leads to the kind of disruption needed to put an end to that world.
Oh Lord, Kumbya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.