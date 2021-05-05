May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and The CALL in Van Buren County is inviting the community to join them in raising awareness for kids and youth in foster care and the foster families who care for them.
For a child or youth in foster care, life is uncertain. While their parents work to address the needs of the home and restore the family unit, children and youth need a safe, loving place where they can heal from the trauma they have experienced. The CALL in Van Buren County mobilizes local churches to raise up and support families to serve local children and families by providing children and youth in foster care what they need most – a family.
Logan and Hannah Williams decided in November of 2017 to become one of those families. In the three-and-a-half years since they began fostering, they have had three foster placements. One of them became a part of their forever family when they adopted their daughter Gracie in 2019.
“We decided to foster after being married for three years with no biological children,” Hannah said. “We felt like we had so much love to give, and we knew there were a lot of kids who just needed someone to love them through a difficult season.”
The need for more families to open their homes to fostering is great. Currently, approximately 4,710 children are in in foster care statewide and 1,510 foster families open to care for them. On average, 20 children across Arkansas are removed from their homes and placed in the foster care system every day. More than 8,000 children spend time in foster care in Arkansas each year. Arkansas needs 2,500 more foster homes to have more than enough families waiting to care for these children and youth during their time in foster care.
The CALL strives to provide resources and support to foster families every step of the way. “The CALL has been so important to us during this journey,” said Hannah. “We have made lifelong friends who we can always count on. The support from The CALL is like none other.”
Hannah also volunteers on The CALL in Van Buren County leadership team as the Family Certification Coordinator. “I decided to volunteer with The CALL because I felt like I needed to be involved in my hometown,” she said. “I felt like Clinton and all of Van Buren County could be a great support for The CALL and the families they serve if the people truly understood what The CALL means to foster families and children.”
The CALL will hold an online information meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13. To receive login information or to find out more about to get involved in foster care, call or text 501-251-7331 or van burencounty@TheCALLin Arkansas.org. To become a monthly supporter through the “Defender” program, text “CALLDEFENDER” TO 41444. Financial support can also be mailed to The CALL, PO Box 881, Clinton.
