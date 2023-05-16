The South Side Alumni Scholarship Board recently presented scholarships totaling $15,900.00 to 17 graduating seniors who successfully completed and submitted scholarship applications.
Since its inception in September of 1983, the Scholarship Board, a nonprofit entity, has awarded more than $145,000 in scholarships to South Side graduating seniors.
Twenty scholarships were funded by individuals, families and classes, the oldest being sponsored by the class of 1945-46 and the youngest being the class of 1997.
Several scholarships are in memory of or in honor of a South Side alumnus, former faculty member or school employee.
