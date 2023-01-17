The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride program is a 24-fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike and certified curriculum teacher training, which is everything needed to teach kids how to progress from balance to riding a bike in eight lessons at South Side Bee Branch Elementary.
Partial funding for this program was graciously made by Eithc.
Lisa Weyer, Strider Education Foundation executive director, said: “The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom. Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach kids to ride a bike focusing on gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. By teaching bike riding at the entry-level in a public school system, we are providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill.”
At South Side Bee Branch Elementary, this program will teach approximately 30 kindergarten students how to ride a bike on an annual basis. With the equipment lifespan of 7-10 years, this will impact up to 300 kids over the next decade.
