South Side Bee Branch students won an art contest with bird drawings.
Avery Frazier, fourth grader, won first at local and won first at state level. Cooper Maulden, sixth grader won first at local, second at district and first at state level.
Sawyer Wilson, seventh grader, won first and Best of Show Bird at local level, second at district and first at the state levels. Laci Burroughs, eighth grader, won first at local and won first at state level.
The contest was sponsored by the Iris Garden club of Clinton and Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs.
Carley Villanueava, eighth grader, won a fantasy art contest sponsored by the Van Buren County Library. Her artwork will be put on library correspondence.
Emileigh Story, a second grader, won in the Smokey the Bear contest. She won first place at the local level sponsored by the Iris Garden Club, and won first at state level from the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs.
Other students won in the Smokey the Bear contest as well.
Bo Rhoda, first grader, won first at local, first at district, first at state and also won best overall bird at local. Evolette Cash-Flowers, third grader, won first at local level, won third at district and won first at state level.
Sophia Waits, fourth grader, won first at local, second in district and won first at state level. Mikah Poteete, fifth grader, won first at local level, third at district and won first at state level.
This was put on by the Iris Garden Club of Clinton, and the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs.
