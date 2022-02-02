South Side students awarded

Zeke Leonard and Danae Jones, both students at South Side High School, recently competed in an essay contest held annually by the Veterans of Foreign War. After winning the contest for VFW Post 2283, Zeke’s Patriot’s Pen Essay, “How Can I Be A Good American?” was submitted to the Arkansas District 6 VFW department. Danae’s Voice of Democracy essay, “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” placed first for VFW Post 2259. Her essay was also submitted to the District 6 VFW. Both Zeke and Danae placed first in the District 6 contest, and their essays were submitted to the State VFW level, competing with Arkansas students from eight other districts. Zeke Leonard, a 7th grader, is the son of Jennifer and David Parks of Greenbrier, and Adam and Bridget Leonard of Bee Branch. Danae Jones, a 9th grader, is the daughter Allison and Joe Jones of Damascus.

