Sowell
Faith Sowell announces the birth of her daughter Austyn Jade Sowell. Austyn Jade was born on August 10, 2021 at Conway Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Her grandparents are Kristy Sowell of Dennard and Michael Sowell of Atkins.
