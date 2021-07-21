City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan has released a timeline related to events surrounding the May suspension of operations of the city’s ambulance service. Details include an ongoing investigation, and an ongoing investigation into possible misappropriation and mishandling of EMS department funds.
Events began with questions about EMS funds and funding up to the current debate about moving Fairfield Bay EMS from becoming a city entity to a private not-for-profit corporation. Between those two points was a suspension of EMS service, the then EMS Captain’s employment being terminated, and a special prosecutor being appointed. The debate is expected to be the focus of the Van Buren County Ambulance Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 22.
Per Duncan, events began with her receiving an unsigned packet May 1 which included an anonymous letter asking her, as the city’s mayor, to investigate purchases made by EMS with the city’s credit card, and additional purchases made on the city’s EMS Amazon Business account.
Duncan said later that some concerns had already been registered when the city council found the service’s money market account did not have as much money in it as expected, during its April report to the city council.
The EMS service currently exists as a city entity, and reports to the city’s council every month. It shares space in the city’s emergency services building with Fairfield Bay fire and police departments, as well as county 911 service.
On May 4, Duncan said, and after meeting with Fairfield Bay Chief of Police David Burnett and city attorney A.J. Kelly, EMS operations were suspended and then-Captain Andrea Notz was placed on “H.R. [human resources] leave.” This was done, Duncan said, in order to protect other department members from possible unwitting involvement in what would be investigation findings.
On May 5 the suspension of service was announced and an emergency city council meeting was called. At that meeting the council, after a lengthy executive session, approved Duncan’s request for an independent CPA firm be hire to perform an audit.
On May 13, Duncan said, investigation determined “no volunteers were involved.” The same investigation found that over $20,000 in EMS bills had not been paid, some dating back to 2019. Further investigation determined that unauthorized purchases were made on a credit card assigned by the city to EMS. Duncan was not willing to characterize the purchases or the amount of money charged.
The non-payment items were due to the method EMS submitted bills, Duncan said. EMS has its own post office box, and bills which arrive to the are submitted, along with supporting documentation such as receipts, to the mayor’s office for processing. The bills, for whatever reason, were not being submitted to her office, she said.
At least one computer was seized from the EMS offices during the investigation. Further investigation scope, including possible search warrants, could not be confirmed.
On May 14, Duncan said, a new director of the service was appointed to replace Notz. Fairfield Bay EMS is an all-volunteer service with its director, who had been Notz, being a paid position.
On May 15 her office lifted the service suspension, Duncan said.
Notz’s employment was terminated “about June 9.” Notz was asked to come to the mayor’s office but refused, and the termination letter was sent to her home address, Duncan said.
Calls to Notz were not returned.
A special prosecutor was assigned to the investigation June 15, Duncan said.
Events, notably the suspension of EMS service, created a great deal of public outrage in the Fairfield Bay and surrounding community, including outrage voiced by EMS volunteers. At the time city council members as well as the Mayor were not able to speak to specifics due investigation and on the advice of city attorney Kelly.
Duncan said her releasing the time line was done against Kelly’s advice.
The county ambulance committee held a special meeting May 28 to review the status of Fairfield Bay EMS. At that meeting Van Buren County Judge asked the audience, which included a number of people in blue Fairfield Bay EMS shirts, if they were willing to continue serving. By a show of hands the group indicated they were.
Fairfield Bay EMS has 38-40 volunteers rosters, EMS Captain Tim Hallett said.
A suggestion was made at that meeting where a non-profit corporation could take over Fairfield Bay EMS, making it a private service and outside the control of the City of Fairfield Bay. This Thursday’s committee meeting, also a special meeting, is expected to review the status of this suggestion, including its potential impact on the county’s agreement with Medic One and its supply of ambulance service for the county. Medic One was also a factor in supporting Fairfield Bay when its EMS service was suspended.
County Judge James said the Thursday meeting would be to allow “open communication” regarding Fairfield Bay EMS and its role in the city and county.
According to Fairfield Bay Treasurer Rose Owen, in 2020, Fairfield Bay EMS billed $291,205.34. Its budget for that same year was $263,081.76.
