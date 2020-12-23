LITTLE ROCK — One of the annual traditions at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the yearly stocking of rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations from November through February. Another tradition is to add special prize-winning tags to randomly selected fish in these stockings for anglers to enjoy even more.
“This is the most tags we’ve ever put out for the trout tagging promotion,” Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program Coordinator for the AGFC, said. “There will be close to 500 tagged fish swimming in ponds throughout the state this Christmas season. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, if you catch a tagged rainbow trout you’ll receive a gift from the AGFC.”
In addition to their first gift, all anglers who return a pink tag will be entered into a grand prize drawing for one of three guided trout-fishing adventures courtesy of Sore Lip ‘Em All Guide Service on the Little Red River. The drawings will be held live on the AGFC’s Facebook page at 10 a.m., March 18.
“It’s a great prize and a great way to expand your knowledge of trout fishing in Arkansas,” Jackson said. “Each winner will be able to bring one guest along to share the experience.”
Each angler may only receive one gift and one entry into the drawing. Aside from the prizes, the AGFC hopes all anglers take advantage of the opportunity to catch a few of the thousands of trout being stocked in community ponds this holiday season.
“This week will wrap up the last trout stockings for 2020,” Jackson said. “But don’t fret, we’ll be right back at it in January trying to get 2021 off to a good start.”
All tags must be mailed to the AGFC and postmarked by Feb. 27, 2019, to be eligible for the drawing. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing or call the stocking hotline at 866-540-3474.
