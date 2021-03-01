The Arkansas State Legislature passed three bills that address controversial political topics this week as part of a push by both chambers to clear the backlog of bills that accumulated while the legislature was in recess due to the winter storms which hit Arkansas two weeks ago.
Senate Bill (SB) 24, a “stand-your-ground” bill which seemingly died in the House Judiciary Committee in January after receiving approval in the Senate, returned to life on Tuesday and passed the committee in a second hearing by a narrow 10-9 vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger and Rep. Aaron Pilkington, would remove the “duty to retreat” clause from the state’s legal code regarding self-defense.
Tuesday’s meeting, which began with the discussion of an amendment to the bill that the committee ultimately turned down, revolved around many of the same critiques of SB24 that caused it to fail in January, namely the claim that the possibility that removing the “duty to retreat” could lead to an increase in violence that as of now, can potentially be avoided.
Pilkington, however, pushed back on those critiques and said that correlation does not equal causation when discussing statistics in other states which passed similar legislation.
“I understand [SB24] is not perfect,” Pilkington said. “I ask those on the committee to not let ‘perfect’ be the enemy of the ‘good.’ [SB24] is a good bill and it expands our ability to defend ourselves in situations where we have a right to stand our ground.”
After its slender committee approval, SB24 passed on the house floor by a healthy 49-vote margin. It now heads to the governor for his signature. In previous comments, the governor has been noncommittal on his support of SB24.
The other two controversial bills, SB6, a near-total abortion ban which passed the Senate on Monday and now heads to the House of Representatives for its consideration, and House Bill (HB) 1112, an amended version of the state’s current voter identification law which passed the Senate on Wednesday and now heads to the governor for his signature, have both been covered in detail by the Log Cabin in previous stories.
Another bill which is headed to the governor for his signature, HB1361, will amend the state’s income tax laws to help Arkansas taxpayers who received financial assistance through state and federal programs due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 receive better tax breaks when they file their taxes this year. Both chambers passed the bill with almost unanimous bipartisan support.
To allow for more legislative activity and make up for time lost due to the winter storms which recessed the 93rd General Assembly for a week, both chambers also passed House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 1008 which the governor signed into law on Wednesday. HCR1008 will extend the current legislative session by almost a month, with a targeted final recess date of May 3.
Off the chamber floor, SB289, a bill which allows health care professionals a “right of conscience” and gives them the opportunity to decline to participate in a health service if it violates their conscience, crashed out of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Thursday. The bill, which previously passed the Senate in a 27-6 vote in January, failed in the committee by a 10-8 vote.
On Tuesday, Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Sonia Eubanks Barker introduced SB354, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” Filed after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a news conference announcing legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing on women’s school sports teams in Arkansas, SB354 would allow athletes who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers a direct or indirect harm as a result of a [school’s] violation of [SB354]” a path to legal action against the school. Rutledge’s announcement and the filing of SB354 came after President Joe Biden signed an executive order which combats discrimination due to gender identity and sexual orientation in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.