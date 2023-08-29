Auditor of State Dennis Milligan – whose office administers the state’s unclaimed property program, the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt – found more than $1,700 for the Greers Ferry Police Department that it was owed through the program.
“Through my office’s outreach efforts, I was able to locate $1,711.66 in the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt that belonged to the Greers Ferry Police Department,” Milligan said. “This is money that the department can use to continue to serve and protect the citizens of Greers Ferry.”
Milligan’s outreach team visited the police department on Monday and hand-delivered its unclaimed property check to Police Chief Teagus Majors.
“Unclaimed property can be any number of financial items, such as forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, unreimbursed life insurance policies and more,” Milligan said. “Since I took office on Jan. 10, we’ve returned more than $16 million to citizens through the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.”
When owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, perhaps – and the holder of the property cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office. The Auditor’s office is required to return unclaimed property back to citizens.
“We will continue our proactive outreach to help get these funds back into local communities where they belong,” Milligan said.
To see if you might have unclaimed property in Arkansas, visit https://claimitar.com.
