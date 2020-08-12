The spread of COVID-19 this past spring caused schools to close and turn their focus to online learning.
For many students it was a struggle to complete their school assignments at home without broadband internet connection. Some students totally lack access, or else they have to cope with slow Internet speeds.
Physicians and their patients who rely on telemedicine are also affected by a lack of broadband access.
High speed Internet is crucial for employees forced to work from at home and people who are quarantined.
For too many years Arkansas was at the bottom of the national rankings when it came to providing broadband Internet to homes, schools, rural health care facilities and businesses in isolated communities.
That began to change in 2019, when the legislature approved Act 198 by myself, Senator Breanne Davis, Representative DeAnn Vaught and co-sponsors from the Republican Women’s Legislative Caucus. Act 198 of 2019 cleared the way for cities and counties to partner with private companies to apply for grants to build or update their local broadband Internet service.
One partnership connects the town of Fairfield Bay with Arkansas Telephone Company of Clinton. They just received a grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce for almost $1.6 million. The goal is to have every home and business in Fairfield Bay connected to the new fiber lines that carry broadband internet.
The Federal Communications Commission has a national standard for broadband Internet of download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3Mbps. Here’s an example: with access of 25Mbps you can download a movie in about 25 minutes. Retail businesses need at least 25Mbps in order to compete in today’s economy.
The pandemic has dramatically increased the need for expanded broadband in all corners of Arkansas. That’s why I’ve been working so hard on the issue, for example, I proposed that the CARES Act Steering Committee direct $27.3 million to the Rural Connect grant program.
On my motion, the committee approved $100 million to the Rural Connect program. I have been gathering support from Senate and House leadership, because we have to act quickly.
In June, the committee approved my proposal to allocate $27.3 million in CARES Act funds for the Rural Connect and Rural ID Broadband Programs.
In the Fiscal Session earlier, funding I wrote into Act 139 supported will match funds to create the Rural Broadband I.D. Trust Fund program, administered by the Institute for Digital Health and Innovation at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
The funds will help cities and counties with the costs of preparing for expanded broadband systems. They will for the studies required in applications for grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FCC.
I’m excited about the Arkansas Rural Connect program, and other state efforts to provide high speed Internet access to all parts of the state.
They’re an investment in our children, in our hospitals and health clinics, and in our future economic prosperity. Broadband expansion is not just an investment to create well paid jobs for the next generation. It’s an investment in the here and now, for the benefit of the current generation that has grown up in our small towns and rural communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.