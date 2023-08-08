Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.