Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.