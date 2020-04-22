Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.