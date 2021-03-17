On Monday, The Arkansas Legislature gave final approval of a bill that creates an advisory council focused on the impact of Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Arkansas families.
The Arkansas Senate passed House Bill 1434, which establishes the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council. The legislation also creates a mechanism that requires the state to update and implement an Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan. Thank you to our local representatives Senator Breanne Davis and Stan Berry for co-sponsoring this important legislation. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk where it will be signed into law.
This legislation’s passage sends a message of hope to Arkansas families who are navigating the challenges of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. This is an important step in ensuring that Arkansas begins prioritizing and coordinating its response to Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Alzheimer’s is a rising public health crisis in Arkansas. According to a recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association, over 58,000 Arkansans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to increase to more than 67,000 in the next four years. It is important that the state begin to take steps to ensure we are prepared to meet the rising needs of an aging population.
The impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia is felt far beyond the families living with a form of the disease, as it touches just about every facet of society – taxpayers, employers, the healthcare system, law enforcement, and other first responders, etc. Multiple state agencies are involved in services to address issues and problems which emerge as families and communities struggle with managing the disease.
The council will create a collaborative approach among providers, state agency officials, family caregivers, and those currently providing care and support services. The council will be charged with studying the impact of dementia on the state’s public health system, current gaps in care and support services, family caregiver support, training for healthcare providers, and more. They will then report the findings of their work, provide recommendations, and publish an Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan.
Some of Arkansas’s best policy ideas have emerged from similar task forces and stakeholder groups. In his weekly address, Governor Hutchinson discussed the important roles of task forces such as this one play in state government. “...they [task forces] allow us to move quickly and to utilize the best minds in Arkansas to solve specific problems.
Arkansas first formed a task force dedicated to Alzheimer’s in 2009. The original task force led to the development and implementation of the Silver Alert Program in Arkansas. In recent years, surrounding states have implemented similar strategies to address dementia. Having an active stakeholder group studying dementia will ensure that the workforce, caregiving, Medicaid, and public health issues and opportunities are identified and agencies and partners are working together – with advice from internal and external partners.
It is encouraging to see the state taking this proactive step to ensure that we are prepared for the rising needs of an aging population.
