Arkansas has now administered more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his regular COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday at the State Capitol. With over 1.5 million doses of the vaccine delivered to Arkansas since vaccine rollout began in December, the state has administered almost 70 percent of the shots allocated to it into the arms of Arkansans, the governor said.
The governor also noted that 316,000 individual Arkansans have been partially immunized against COVID-19, while an additional 341,000 Arkansans, or 10 percent of the state’s population, have been fully immunized against the coronavirus.
Despite some seemingly positive vaccine numbers, the governor expressed his displeasure with the speed of distribution of new vaccine doses to sites around the state, saying that he sees the ongoing speed of distribution issues as related to an ongoing demand problem the state has encountered. The governor encouraged Arkansans to receive a vaccine when they’re eligible.
“When it’s your turn, get a shot,” the governor said.
With additional new vaccine doses expected to be delivered later this week, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero echoed the governor’s concerns about demand and described the state’s efforts to this point to immunize Arkansans as a “good effort.” Romero, however, cautioned Arkansans to remain on guard.
“Now is the time to get immunized,” Romero said. “Now is the time to push forward.”
The governor also expressed concerns about Arkansans, especially college students, who traveled out of the state this week for spring break. As a precaution the governor encouraged citizens who traveled out of the state this week to get a COVID-19 test when they return.
The governor’s weekly case report showed some very encouraging signs. In the past 24 hours, he said Tuesday, the state has logged some 239 new cases of the coronavirus, but has marked a decrease in active cases by 69. Additionally, 11 fewer Arkansans are now hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 and the number now sits at 173. Three additional deaths have been recorded, however. Since the start of the pandemic, 5,547 Arkansans have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.