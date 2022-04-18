FAIRFIELD BAY -- Save the date for two days of music, moonshine and much more at a first-of-its-kind festival in the State of Arkansas.
Donald Farrar III, the event coordinator, said the Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival will be November 4 and 5 at Fairfield Bay’s new Entertainment District, which allows eventgoers to carry alcohol as they enjoy the weekend’s activities. The Entertainment District is in the mall area outside of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Fairfield Bay.
Headlining the weekend of music will be legendary country and bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs. Over the course of his 50-plus-year career, Skaggs has won 15 Grammy Awards, eight Country Music Association (CMA) awards, nine Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards and 13 International Bluegrass Music Association IBMA awards. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Skaggs, a mandolin player and fiddler, is known throughout the world for hits including “Don’t Get Above your Raising” (1981); “Heartbroke” (1982); “Country Boy” (1985); “Highway 40 Blues” (1983); and “Don’t Cheat in Our Hometown,” (1983).
Farrar said the festival will feature additional musical performances, vendors and art from Arkansas artists, food, contests and carnival rides and games. “Tastings from distilleries across the state will also be a highlight,” he said.
Farrar added that the event is expected to draw country and bluegrass fans and whisky and moonshine aficionados from across the state and region. Fairfield Bay is about 80 miles north of Little Rock, the state’s capital.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Van Buren County Children’s Advocacy Alliance, which provides coordinated guidance, treatment and support for child victims of abuse and neglect.
Ticket information will become available when the event draws closer. For more information about the Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival, go to FFBConference.com/moonshine or call (501) 884-4202.
