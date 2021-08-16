The Arkansas healthcare system is currently being stretched to the brink after setting record numbers for hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic last week. The Delta variant continues to surge as the state also saw a record number of daily cases reported. Vaccination rates in the county are below the state average, school is back in session, and the county is preparing to receive the annual Labor Day visitors. It should all be fine, right?
The state’s healthcare system is, quite frankly, overwhelmed. The pandemic has only seemed to shine a brighter light on the state’s healthcare staffing shortage. Nurses and physicians who are working COVID floors report high levels of burnout, stress, and are left feeling emotionally exhausted. Hospitals are paying bonuses for overtime, floating shifts, and hiring traveling nurses from other states to help meet the demand and remain competitive. In an interview with Talk Business and Politics Arkansas Children’s Hospital CEO Mary Dorderer said, “If you spoke to any hospital CEO in the state of Arkansas, it [staffing] is probably one of their number one concerns. We are facing a global nursing crisis in terms of a shortage of workforce.”
Staffing shortages and limited hospital capacity pose serious health risks for areas of the state like Van Buren County with limited access to healthcare services. Longer waits for bed availability in the case of trauma or emergency transfers could mean the difference between life and death.
“When you overwhelm the healthcare system, it impacts all of us. This isn’t just about COVID-19. This is about people who have heart attacks, people who have emphysema, people who have strokes...We have patients who have brain masses who we can not take to the O.R. because there is no room in the inn.” Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor of UAMS said.
The rate of infection among school-age children raises additional concerns as students prepare to return to in-person learning this week. The Southside and Shirley School districts are among nearly seventy other school districts across the state who voted to implement a mask mandate for students and faculty. The Clinton School Board chose not to hold a vote on the issue. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and as the Delta variant continues to rise some fear we are only at the beginning of the surge. If the situation in the Marion School District teaches us anything at all, it feels as if we are preparing to pour gasoline on an already hot fire.
“The experience in Marion County is crystal clear. When you open up a school within a week over 100 kids were in quarantine. We will see the same story over and over again just continue to play out in the next few weeks.” Patterson said.
The state has reported three childhood deaths from COVID-19 and more could be in harm’s way as the Delta variant has been more prevalent in younger children.
“I think when people think of the virus that circulated last year, it had minimal to no impact on children, that is no longer the case,” Patterson said. Here in Arkansas, there are more kids under the age of 18 who are testing positive for the virus than adults over the age of 65. Over half of the hospitalizations at Arkansas Children’s are among children who are vaccine eligible.
“Zero [of those hospitalized] have been vaccinated,” Patterson said.
If previous trends and forecasts are even close to being reflective of the next wave, the healthcare system is in a very fragile place.
“I think people think we have some sort of special sauce to be able to create the capacity to take care of thirty to forty percent more patients and we don’t.” Patterson said.
At this stage, the pandemic has presented new challenges for rural populations. Dr. Patterson suggests: “When Covid first appeared people saw it as an urban problem. Which is common when new viruses appear.” Urban centers are more densely populated and people are moving around more which enhances the spread,” then “overtime, viruses find people with poor access to care, limited resources to care for themselves, and that is rural Arkansas. It is what happened with HIV which is now a rural disease and what we are seeing with COVID-19 it just happened in a much shorter time frame”
I moved here in 2005 and since that time I have come to know Van Buren County as a place where people find a way to pull together when we need one another. Now is that time. Keep yourself and your family healthy and safe. If you have not already, please talk to your healthcare provider or local pharmacist and ask them for information about the Vaccine. Take care of yourself and your neighbors.
Requests for comment from the Ozark Medical Center and Clinton School District remained unanswered.
