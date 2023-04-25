On Friday, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced Arkansas’ seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.2 percent in February to 3.0 percent in March. The United States’ jobless rate decreased one- tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6 percent in February to 3.5 percent in March.
Arkansas Civilian Labor Force Summary:
In March, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,828. There were 4,661 more employed and 2,833 fewer unemployed Arkansans, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate. Employment in the State has increased for six consecutive months. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4 percent between February and March.
Compared to March 2022, there are 10,118 additional employed in Arkansas. The unemployment rate is one-tenth of a percentage point lower with 2,225 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The labor force participation rate is down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year. Arkansas Nonfarm Payroll Job Summary:
In March, nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,700 to total 1,350,900. Leisure and Hospitality added 2,500 jobs, largely in accommodation and food services (+2,000). Jobs in Construction increased by 1,000, related to seasonal hiring.
Compared to March 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 31,300. The largest gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+7,800), Private Education and Health Services (+6,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+5,200), Construction (+3,600), and Manufacturing (+2,900).
For more labor market data, visit www.discover.arkansas.gov.
