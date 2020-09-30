Arkansas voters will prepare to answer three ballot questions this fall. For many, the decision making process on how to vote on these issues can be challenging. The ballot measures are often worded in a way that can make understanding them difficult. Ballot measures often have strategic media campaigns that add to the confusion.
In an attempt to clear the confusion what follows is a brief summary of the issues. Except for issue three, I have chosen to refrain from inserting my opinion.
Issue One
Issue one proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to continue a levy of a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges, and city streets, bridges, and other surface transportation.
During the 2019 Legislative General Assembly there was no political will to vote on a tax of this size. Lawmakers made a compromise and pushed this measure out to the voters.
If enacted, this initiative will create a permanent funding stream for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) to maintain and improve the state’s existing infrastructure. According to the Arkansas Municipal League, Van Buren County’s part of this annual tax is an estimated $600,828 for surface transportation infrastructure funding.
Critics of the proposal argue that the ARDOT has lacked the capacity to manage it’s current budget requests. Seeing this as a new tax increase, they argue that many legislators have outstanding campaign promises to not raise taxes and this is an alternative strategy for the purposes of political cover. Despite opposition, a recent poll by the Gilmore Strategy Group showed that 69 percent of Arkansans support the measure.
Issue Two
Issue two proposes a constitutional amendment to be known as the “Arkansas Term Limits Amendment”; and amending the term limits applicable to members of the General Assembly.
This will be the second consecutive election cycle that term-limits appear on the ballot. Current state law states a legislator can serve a term limit of 16 years of consecutive service in the General Assembly. There are a few exceptions allowing for extra years of service.
If approved, the new term limit for a legislator will be twelve consecutive years. After a four-year break from office a legislator would be eligible to serve another consecutive twelve year term.
Issue Three
Issue three proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to amend the process for the submission, challenge, and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments, and referenda.
If enacted, this amendment would place extra restrictions on citizen-led initiatives. These additional restrictions would have a negative impact on citizen-led initiatives to propose amendments to the constitution.
Proponents of the measure suggest that the altering of the constitution should be a “sacred duty.” Supporters also suggest that this process should be immune to the outside influence of special interests groups.
Sold as an effort to limit outside influences, the only influence it seems to be limiting is the voice of the people. Reading between the lines, if this measure passes, the amending process will be the sole duty of elected officials and the courts.
Most of the great ideas that get debated in the General Assembly are presented by the citizens of the state. To silence their voice in this fashion is not the path we should take. The heavier threshold of signature collection under this act is a guarantee that only those with deep pockets would be able to move proposals forward.
The University of Arkansas Extension Service offers an unbiased voters guide that explains these issues in greater detail. You can access the guide at uaex.edu/ballot. In preparation for the drafting of this article I relied on its contents. Next week’s column will be a closer look at the local issues on the ballot.
