I played banjo with a group of friends at an antique tractor show at Pickles Gap last Saturday.
And let’s just take a minute there and think about what an amazing sentence that is, just a lot to process. Now let’s go in just a little bit deeper and point out that’s the first sentence of this week’s editor’s column in the Van Buren County Democrat, a weekly paper in that county.
That Sunday, last Sunday, I participated in worship at Botkinburg Foursquare church, also in Van Buren County, as a guitar player. After church I went and watched a charity basketball game between Clinton police and fire departments and took some pictures. I know an awful lot of people on the court and in the bleachers.
I graduated high school in 1973, joining the Navy shortly afterward. It was a big graduating class, just a few shy of 1,000, with maybe half planning on college of some sort, the rest planning on working at the factories around the area, or maybe if they had an in with the union at the steel mill just up the road. The ones going to work knew they’d be making great money, especially for a just-out-of-high-school kid ($13 an hour wasn’t unheard of, when the median U.S. income was just over $12,000 per year).
Not me. Punching a clock didn’t sound like something I wanted to do (despite it providing the money I would need to buy a Firebird – a popular sentiment) and my academics weren’t exactly college grade. So I joined the Navy. It sounded like adventure and I’d learn to work on jet engines, which had to be good for something.
Now, I have no plan to break down my life span from 1973 to here, we only buy so much newspaper ink in a week after all. But take a minute here, a kid in 1973 at high school graduation, leaving for boot camp in a few months, a bunch of his buddies going to work at the mill (that’s what it was called, “The Mill,” the steel mill) and then hop in a time machine and that same guy, decidedly grayer, is writing a column for a newspaper in north-central Arkansas.
No way, no way on earth you could have told me that on that rainy graduation night in 1973 and expected me to believe you. Heck, I couldn’t even type back in those days.
And we were playing up on a little stage Saturday, and from where I was sitting you could see the highway going past: Highway 65, the same that runs right through Van Buren County. And once in a while you’d see some kid going by in a jacked-up pickup truck with comically wide tires, barely-muffled exhaust making a racket, and maybe some kind of near-offensive bumper sticker in the back window. (Because nobody puts bumper stickers on bumpers any more, but then chrome bumpers are pretty rare anymore.)
There’s a little barely-a-creek between Pickles Gap and the highway, in fact you have to cross over it, a small bridge, when you pull in there in order to park and unload your banjo. The water runs steady through the creek, roughly the same direction as those noisy kid-trucks going south on the highway.
The mill’s shut down now, has been for years. Sometimes you see pictures of it on some “remember when” website, there on the banks of the Delaware River, overgrown with weeds as the vegetation reclaims what once was.
And you can’t help, while holding up your end of an old gospel song and watching the traffic, wondering where those noise-truck kids will be in 50 years. A few yards away owners are proudly showing off their restored tractors, mechanical touchstones of an earlier time.
And the water keeps running; funny how things go.
