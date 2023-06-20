“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” – Unknown
I know this may not be true of all fathers but I know it was true for both of my fathers. You heard, me, that was not a typo. I was fortunate to have not one, but two Fathers I looked up to. For different reasons, but the love and respect I had for both of them were the same. The definition of a father is a man in relation to his child or children. In relation means in connection with. Stepfathers can be treated and thought of in the same manner as a biological father.
Over the past few years, I personally have come to prefer that our “step” relatives are referred to as “bonus” relatives. I had a bonus father, and I have bonus children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To define a bonus means something welcome and often unexpected that accompanies or enhances something that is in itself good. I love children so having more children to love is good. I love my parents so having more parents is good.
Working in the educational field for years I talked with a lot of children and parents that come from blended families and for the most part, no one treated their bonus family members any differently than they did their biological family members. Were there squabbles, and challenging times coming from a blended family? Most certainly but why do you feel this is any different than challenges from a family that is solely biological? I guess it’s all in how you look at things, and how you respond to those situations.
I’ll admit when I became a bonus Mom it was challenging and sometimes it still is. I can choose to embrace this new challenge or I can fight it.
As we celebrated fathers this past Sunday, I hope that fathers and bonus fathers had a great day with their families and appreciated the time and the memories they made with their children and or bonus children. Time spent with loved ones shouldn’t be overshadowed by a title placed on someone but rather the concentration of that time spent more on the quality of that relationship. Your kindness challenge this week is to encourage someone you may know that is struggling with a child-parent relationship. Share your experiences. Let them know that they are not alone, share things that worked well for you, or just some advice on how to deal with challenges as a parent and or as a bonus parent. “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad.” Unknown.
If you are like me and you have only your memories to sustain you of your father or in my case, fathers, then embrace your memories. “Good fathers do three things, they provide, they nurture, and they guide.” Roland Warren. I am blessed to have twice the memories and twice the amount of time learning from two men that I was lucky enough to call Dad.
