Nationally-known artist Richard Stephens will present a two-day watercolor workshop in Fairfield Bay July 24-25, hosted by the North Central Arkansas Artist League.
After the workshop, a student will understand how to control watercolor paint to achieve desired results. Any skill level is acceptable, from beginning to advanced. Enrollment is limited, and there are a few spaces available.
Interested persons can contact Mark Davis at bghuntr@hotmail.com. The cost is $150 for members and $175 for non-members.
Stephens has been featured in many art publications and won many awards. He has taught here each summer for more than 15 years, and his workshop demonstrations are always entertaining as well as educational: they are loose, quick, and full of contrast and good design.
A native of Hot Springs, Stephens earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Art from the University of Central Arkansas in 1969. He served in the Army as an illustrator, and began a professional career in 1971 with a design firm in Little Rock. In 1974 he opened his own graphic design studio in Hot Springs.
Stephens began focusing on watercolor in the early 90s, garnering awards, signature status in several major watercolor societies, and national attention for his confident, impressionistic style. His watercolors are based on strong drawings and design; they show masterful brushwork, unexpected colors and great value contrast.
“My goal is to interpret, not to render. I want to engage the viewer, entertain, and share my vision.”
The NCA Artist League holds weekly paint-together sessions each Monday, and exhibits paintings widely in the local area. For further information or to join the League, contact President Vicki Thibodeaux at vickithibodeaux@icloud.com and check out the new web page at ncaal.art.
