Steve Douglas Jackson, 73, of Crabtree, Arkansas passed from this life Monday, April 4, 2022 at Conway Regional Hospital. Steve was born November 21, 1948 in Clinton, Arkansas to Toney and Mary Jackson who both preceded him in death.
Left to cherish Steve’s memory are his wife, Barbara, daughter, Sharon Sonnett (Tony), granddaughters; Rachel and Samantha all of Los Angeles, California, stepson, Welo Mankong, stepdaughter-in-law, Lucia Sulistiyo and step-grandsons; Nicholas and Nathaniel of Las Vegas, Nevada, step-daughter, Rachel McCoy and step-granddaughter, Kendell McCoy of Paris, Arkansas, stepson Greg Colegrove of Rock Springs, Wyoming, step-daughter, Michelle Rhea (Allen) and step-grandson, Xavier of Little Rock, Arkansas, sister, Connie Collins of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, brother, Boyd Jackson of Alread, Arkansas and many other family and friends.
Upon graduation from Clinton High School, Steve joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and faithfully served his country for 22 years. He retired from the Army having last served at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Once retired he moved back to Crabtree, Arkansas where he owned and operated a portable sawmill. Steve was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed building beautiful hand sawed furniture. Steve was a regular at the round table at Eoff Western Store and enjoyed all his friendships there. He loved to participate in the yearly Chuck Wagon Races in Clinton where he did the Empty Wagon Ceremony with his chuck wagon and horses, Trump and Cody.
Funeral services are at 11:00a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Homes in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Crabtree Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
