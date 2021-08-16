Steven Derrick Strickland, avid gun collector, went on to meet the Lord on the evening of Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born November 19, 1984, in Mountain View Arkansas.
This week the world lost a great man. Steven was hilarious, mischievous, always making those around him laugh. He was a kind loving husband, father, son, brother and friend with an amazing heart full of compassion and loyalty to his country. There wasn’t an Article or Amendment to the Constitution that Steven couldn’t quote. He was an intelligent, hardworking man, a great cook, expert cocktail maker, and talented handyman. More than anything he was a good provider and a wonderful husband to Amber and an amazing dad to Mayci, Reid, and Layla. Where to begin? There are endless stories of Steven that would make you smile and fill your heart with laughter. The world has lost out with this great man going home.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife Amber, children; Mayci Reid, and Layla, his parents, Billy and Cindy Strickland and Jan Honeycutt, siblings; Brad Miles, Gene Miles, Josh Miles, Stephanie Love (Josh), Angel Allen (Kyle), Shannon Strickland, Sharron Strickland, Jaclyn Honeycutt (Lance), Koen Strickland, Isabella Strickland, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Steven has gone on to meet his grandpa and grandma, Bill and Arlice Strickland in the promise land.
A visitation will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Clinton Funeral Service Chapel. A memorial service in his honor will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Walnut Grove Church on Highway 95 West in Clinton, Arkansas.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign his online guestbook, go to clintonfuneralservice.com.
