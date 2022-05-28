“This letter is to you. The you that's had a rough week. The you that seems to be under constant storm clouds. The you that feels invisible. The you that doesn't know how much longer you can hold on. The you that has lost faith. The you that always blames yourself for everything that goes wrong. To you. You are incredible. You make this world a little bit more wonderful. You have so much potential and so many things left to do. You have time. Better things are coming your way, so please hang in there. You can do it.” Jodi Ann Bickley.
May is Mental Health Awareness month and as this month comes to an end and in light of the recent Texas tragedy I've done a lot of thinking and felt so sad and helpless. When these things happen there is so much talk about who's to blame. There should be no blame. There should be instead awareness that our mental health issues need as much attention as our physical health. We need to educate ourselves on how to recognize the signs that we might have a problem or that our loved one needs some help. There is no shame, no blame in seeking help. Does anyone put you down or make fun of you if you are having a physical issue? No! We are constantly encouraging someone who isn't feeling well to go to the doctor. We say, “Just go and get checked out. It may be nothing but better safe than sorry.” We need to take this same approach when dealing with mental health issues. I'm not implying that tragedies like this can be avoided altogether but wouldn't it be better to be proactive and try? “Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It's about how you drive, not where you're going.” Unknown.
We can encourage our loved ones to get help if we think they need it but remember we can't force them. Force never works. Instead, let them know that no one else can heal or do their work for them. Remind them that this doesn't mean that they can or should or need to do it alone. Be there for them. Support, encourage, never judge and love them as they fight through their struggles.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to hug your loved ones a little more. Tell them you love them, you are there for them, and that there is no shame in admitting that they may need some help. Take time each day to check in with each other. Glenn Close said, “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, more unashamed conversation.” No one should struggle in silence. You are not the first, nor will you be the last to go through these things. We all have our moments, and our challenges but seeking healthy ways to find solutions is one of the hardest and bravest things you can do. It's not easy but it does make you stronger.
