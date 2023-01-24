The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.
Kyler Hensley, a Senior, studying mathematics, of Clinton.
Claire Drewry, a Senior, studying kinesiology and health, of Damascus.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
Clinton’s Hensley graduates from Harding University
Kyler Hensley of Clinton is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.
Hensley received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Bee Branch’s Allen named to SAU’s fall 2022 Dean’s List
Hayden Lane Allen earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2022 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s Dean’s List.
Allen is a freshman Agricultural Education major from Bee Branch.
A total of 581 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List.
Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.
To learn more about SAU, visit www.saumag.edu.
