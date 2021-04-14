Part 2 – Health, education and tax rates
This is the second of a two-part series, using a recently completed University of Arkansas study “Rural Profile of Arkansas” constructed to determine the differences between urban and rural communities in Arkansas and how these environments have changed over time. The study includes COVID-19 impact.
Van Buren County is part of the “Highlands” area in the study, in the mostly central and west to Fort Smith portion of the state, with an urban area in its center surrounding Little Rock and extending into neighboring Faulkner County, and to the west into the greater Fayetteville metro as far south as Sebastian County. The very south and eastern portions of the state are listed as Coastal and Delta, respectively, with three additional urban counties there.
The study was authored by Professor Wayne Miller and Program Associate Ellie Wheeler, both of University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperation Extension Service.
Last week was a review of population, employment, earnings and infrastructure. This week moves into health, education and tax rates in Van Buren County compared to both urban and rural Arkansas counties.
Health
Rural counties rank low in health factors and outcomes when compared to more urban counties. A number of factors lend to this, per the study, including a lack of healthy behaviors, such as smoking, and ready access to health care. A lower ranking reflects a shorter length of life and a lower overall quality of life.
With that said, as counties were scored, Van Buren County scored a slightly better-than-average -0.08 score on the scale, which runs from -0.99 “best” to 1.23 “worst” by rankings developed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. While still not as good as urban-classed Faulkner County on its southern border, with a -0.51 score, it still places well above the delta region, where the worse scores were clustered, Lee County there earning the 1.23 score.
Close in ranking to Faulkner County is Van Buren County showing a 68 percent obesity rate for 2018, the last year available, compared to southern-bordering rural Conway and urban Faulkner counties at 69 percent. The state overall runs from 60 percent in Marion County, on the state’s northern border, to 83 percent in Sevier County, on the western state border.
As of Nov. 25, 2020, Van Buren County was ranked with 18.1 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population, one of the lower, but not lowest, counties in the state. Notably, rural counties which house prisons, such as Newton County, ranked very high, there with a 283.8 per 100,000 fatality rate due to COVID-19.
Education
Forty-nine percent of Van Buren County’s 3 to 5 year olds were enrolled in nursery or preschool in 2018, the latest numbers available, per the study. This matches Faulkner County’s numbers, and is much higher than other surrounding counties, such as Conway at 39 percent and Searcy at 43 percent. Arkansas, on the whole, has a slightly higher rate of pre-K enrollment than the national average, with rural Arkansas ranking higher than urban Arkansas, 50 to 48 percent respectively.
In 2018, 30 percent of Arkansans over the age of 25 had an associate or higher degree, compared to a national ranking of 40 percent of those over 25. Eight percent of Arkansans have a graduate degree, compared to 12 percent nationally.
A lack of high school diploma is shown for 14 percent of Arkansans over 25, compared to 12 percent nationally. At the same time, 23 percent or Arkansans show to have some college, compared to 21 percent nationally.
Taxes
County governments generate the bulk of revenue from property and sales tax. In the state, property assessments grew 14.5 percent “with slightly faster growth in the Rural compared to Urban regions (16 percent versus 14 percent respectively,” per the study.
Van Buren County saw one of the largest increases in property assessments in the 2007-2017 span, of 63 percent. Neighboring Conway County was close with 61 percent. Some rural counties to the south and west saw assessment rates lower, with Little River on the states western border showing a 7$ drop.
(The study does not clarify the role natural gas extraction, including assessment rates, played in this change.)
For 2017, the last year available, Van Buren County showed a per capita property assessment of $24,483. The only county higher is Cleburne, to the east, at $26,995.
Tax rates, on the other hand, are lowering, with Van Buren County showing its tax rate dropping 11 percent from 2007 to 2017. Conway County dropped 25 percent for the same period, while Cleburne County rose 23 percent and Faulkner County rose 29 percent. Phillips County, in the delta, dropped 46 percent, while Benton County, in the northwest corner, rose 31 percent.
Van Buren County sales tax revenue fell 9 percent from July to August 2020, despite retail sales on the whole growing in rural Arkansas. The study predicts this is due to the impact of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.