A new art exhibit has just been hung by the North Central Arkansas Artist League at Ozark Health Medical Center on Highway 65 South in Clinton.
The exhibit consists of about 40 original works of art by local artists based on the theme “Summer.” It will hang through Sept. 18. Art is located on two levels: upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing.
Artists represented in the exhibit are Ruth Thomas, Jane Gortney, Vickey McCorkle, Charlotte Rierson and Trish Stephens, all of Fairfield Bay; Vicki Thibodeaux of Shirley; and Joyce Hartmann of Choctaw.
All works are originals in acrylics, watercolor and charcoal. A viewer will see such a variety of subjects, from plein air landscapes and florals to abstracts and whimsy.
The public is invited to visit the exhibit anytime between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., and support local artists and the Hospital Auxiliary by purchasing a piece to take home.
The Artist League welcomes new members who would like to improve their drawing or painting while they socialize. They paint together in the Visitors Center in Fairfield Bay each Monday, and also sponsor field trips, art workshops and demonstrations by outside professional artists.
Inspired by local Ozark beauty, this artist group has painted together for more than 50 years! For more information about the League activities, check the North Central Arkansas Artist League Facebook page, or email President Vicki Thibodeaux at vickithibodeaux@icloud.com. If you have questions about the art at the hospital, call Exhibit Coordinator Hartmann at 501-745-6615.
