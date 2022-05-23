A new art exhibit has just been hung by the North Central Arkansas Artist League at Ozark Health Medical Center, Highway 65 South, Clinton. The exhibit consists of 43 original works of art by local artists based on the theme “Summer Fun”. It will hang through August 17. Art is located on two levels: upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing.
Artists are Ellen Kelly, Kathleen Hadley, Carolyn Kuykendall, Ruth Thomas, Jane Gortney, Richard Cervantes, Cynthia Schweitz, and Vickey McCorkle, all of Fairfield Bay; Vicki Thibodeaux, Mark Davis, Shirley; and Joyce Hartmann, Choctaw.
All works are originals in oils, acrylics, watercolor, and new this time, charcoal. A viewer will see such a variety of subjects, from landscapes and florals to wildlife and portraits...and always, local artists paint pictures of lakes, streams, and fishing that remind people of the beauties of nature here in the Boston Mountains.
Please visit the exhibit and support local artists by purchasing a piece to take home; a portion of each sale also helps the Hospital Auxiliary to advance their projects. Masks are required within the hospital.
The NCA Artist League welcomes new members who would like to improve their drawing or painting while they socialize. They paint together in Fairfield Bay each Monday, and sponsor art workshops and demonstrations by outside professional artists. Inspired by local Ozark beauty, this artist group has painted together for 50 years. For more information about the League, check the NCAAL Facebook page, call President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888. If you have questions about the art at the hospital, call Exhibit Coordinator Hartmann at 501-745-6615.
