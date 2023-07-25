Summit Utilities, Inc. (Summit) announced Cindy Westcott is returning to the company as vice president of customer development. Westcott previously worked at Summit as vice president of operations for Summit Utilities Arkansas and Summit Utilities Oklahoma.
In this new role, Westcott will focus on Summit’s customer growth, energy efficiency, and customer experience. Westcott brings with her more than 20 years of experience working in the energy and natural gas utility space. Westcott is a graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering. She received her MBA from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Westcott and her family live in Arkansas.
“I look forward to joining the Summit team in this new position that aims to better customer experiences. Within the past year, Summit has focused on making things more easily accessible for customers, and I look forward to continuing that leadership in my new role,” Westcott said.
Along with Westcott, Summit welcomes Eliza Castillo to the customer experience team as the senior director of customer experience. Castillo will provide leadership and vision for the continuous improvement of customer experience operations, customer service, credit and collections, and billing services. Castillo joins Summit from CenterPoint Energy and brings a wealth of experience, including strategic planning, business transformation, leading customer support teams, technology channel management, regulatory support and new services.
“Summit puts customers at the center of what they do, which is why I’m excited to be joining the team. Our customers expect reliability and convenience not only from the product we deliver but also from the customer experience we provide. I’m excited to bring my background, commitment to innovation, and people focused mission to work at Summit to make it even easier for our customers to warm their homes and run their businesses,” Castillo said.
“I am tremendously honored to welcome Westcott back to our team and bring Castillo into the Summit family,” Fred Kirkwood, chief customer officer for Summit, said. “Westcott and Castillo have proven records of providing the best customer experience, and their presence within our company will be remarkable.”
Summit has made tremendous investments in the customer experience. Summit has hired 75 additional customer service representatives; many are located in Arkansas and Oklahoma. To learn more about Summit’s commitment to the customer experience, visit www.summitcares.com.
