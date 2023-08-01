Summit Utilities Arkansas (Summit) plans to resume normal collections activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment, starting Sept. 15.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) ordered Summit to resume normal collection activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment. In the fall of 2022, Summit voluntarily and temporarily suspended charging late fees and disconnections as the company worked through new billing systems and customer service platforms as it transitioned from CenterPoint to Summit.
Earlier this month, the APSC noted Summit largely resolved the issues raised by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and that Summit did not violate any APSC rules.
“At Summit, we want to do everything we can to help our customers who are having trouble paying their bills. We encourage those with outstanding balances to contact our customer service representatives as soon as possible to make payment arrangements, so we do not have to disconnect their service,” Fred Kirkwood, chief customer officer for Summit, said. “We have hired more than 75 customer service representatives since last year, and they are available to help customers who may have difficulty paying their bills understand the payment options available to them.”
Summit will communicate to customers through mail, email, SummitUtilities.com, social media and local media. Summit can offer an up to 18-month repayment plan for customers with past due balances.
Eligible customers can sign up for a payment plan before the close of business on the last day to pay printed on their disconnection notice. Before the disconnection of service, Summit will send a disconnect notice in accordance with the APSC’s General Service Rules and other notifications required by the recent order from the APSC.
Arkansas customers looking for payment assistance options and information about reconnection after being disconnected can call customer service at 800-992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the customer resource page at www.summitcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.